Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amyris were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Stock Up 19.6 %

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

