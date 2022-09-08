Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Critical Survey

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.59% -27.50% -22.82% SkyWater Technology -41.71% -99.57% -21.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Beam Global has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beam Global and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 SkyWater Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.04%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 63.54%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 15.80 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -15.16 SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.92 -$50.70 million ($1.79) -6.56

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWater Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Beam Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

