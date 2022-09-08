Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.10. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 14,256 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Benson Hill Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $613.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Benson Hill by 1,602.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Benson Hill by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 74,105 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Benson Hill by 746.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

