Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.10. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 14,256 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Benson Hill Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $613.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of Benson Hill
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Benson Hill by 1,602.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Benson Hill by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 74,105 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Benson Hill by 746.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
Benson Hill Company Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.