Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 49,900.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 467,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Up 1.1 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.