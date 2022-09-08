BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Shares Down 10.6%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 3.12 and last traded at 3.12. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.49.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.97.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

