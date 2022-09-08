Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 243 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 243 ($2.94). Approximately 4,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Big Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Big Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of £705.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,075.00.

Insider Transactions at Big Technologies

Big Technologies Company Profile

In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($111,164.81).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

