Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Head to Head Analysis

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retractable Technologies and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 20.29% 35.79% 17.56% Biostage N/A -27,275.24% -297.90%

Volatility & Risk

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.40 $56.06 million $0.91 2.52 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.95) -6.53

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Biostage on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

