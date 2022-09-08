Bird Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,385% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.
BRDS stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
