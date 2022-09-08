Bird Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,385% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

Bird Global Stock Up 5.4 %

BRDS stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRDS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

