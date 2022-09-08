BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Critical Survey

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00

EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIT Mining and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.03 -$60.52 million ($0.98) -0.34 EVERTEC $589.80 million 3.88 $161.13 million $2.04 16.79

EVERTEC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -4.97% -31.23% -22.35% EVERTEC 24.33% 38.20% 15.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVERTEC beats BIT Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.