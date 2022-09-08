Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 690,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,027,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$330.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

