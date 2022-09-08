Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading Up 2.6%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 4,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,387,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Real Estate had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

