Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $2,711,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn Price Performance

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.49.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.