Boqii (BQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.32. Boqii had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.41 million. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BQ opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Boqii has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boqii Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boqii Holding Limited ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.