Boqii (BQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.32. Boqii had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.41 million. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boqii Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE BQ opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Boqii has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.77.
Boqii Company Profile
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
