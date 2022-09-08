Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.26. 46,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 91,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

