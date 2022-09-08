Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 0.5%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 287.80 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.61). Approximately 941,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 685,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.60 ($3.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3,322.22.

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

