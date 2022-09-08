Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 0.5%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 287.80 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.61). Approximately 941,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 685,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.60 ($3.63).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3,322.22.
Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend
Bridgepoint Group Company Profile
Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.
