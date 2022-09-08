Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $70.60

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

