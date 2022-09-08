Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

