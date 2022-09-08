Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $32.08

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE CNP opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

