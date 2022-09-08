Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target at $20.67

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $969.90 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.44. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

