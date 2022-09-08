Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Price Target at $114.11

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $110.25 on Monday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.