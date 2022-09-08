Brokerages Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.04. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.22. Research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

