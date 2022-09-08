Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $23.80

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 234,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 553,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $10.83 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

