Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) PT at $101.40

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.45 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

