Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $37.75

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNLSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Renault Stock Up 5.1 %

RNLSY opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

