Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

