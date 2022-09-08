Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $9.06

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 20.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $6,237,000. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Stock Up 0.8 %

About Village Farms International

NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.88. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.