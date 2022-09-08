Brokers Set Expectations for Akzo Nobel’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akzo Nobel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.