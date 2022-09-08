Brokers Set Expectations for Akzo Nobel’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akzo Nobel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.