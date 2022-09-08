Brokers Set Expectations for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

MRVI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,785,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

