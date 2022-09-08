Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

