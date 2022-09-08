Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 4.2%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2,300.00 and last traded at 2,300.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2,400.00.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is 2,073.78.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company provides various personal and business banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, consumer, commercial real estate, and small business loans; home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines; and financing for medical and dental practices.

