C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,133 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,556 put options.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

