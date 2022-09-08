Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Shares Down 0.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. 22,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 140,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000.

