Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calix were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $711,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Calix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Calix by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.79. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

