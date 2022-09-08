Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.71

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $17.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 65,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 4,321 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $69,870.57. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,928.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $691,954. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

