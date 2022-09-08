Canacol Energy Ltd to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canacol Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Magness now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Canacol Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Canacol Energy Price Performance
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
Featured Stories
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.