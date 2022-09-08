Canacol Energy Ltd to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canacol Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Magness now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Canacol Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CNE stock opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$399.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.93, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

