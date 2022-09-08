Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 58,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 125,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Canoo Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
