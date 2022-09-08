Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBNK. Hovde Group increased their price target on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

