Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

