Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.