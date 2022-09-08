CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Donald Baladasan Sells 270,000 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Donald Baladasan sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37), for a total value of £305,100 ($368,656.36).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Friday, September 2nd, Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £440,552.79 ($532,325.75).

On Monday, July 25th, Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £65,000 ($78,540.36).

On Friday, July 29th, Donald Baladasan sold 55,431 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total value of £69,288.75 ($83,722.51).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.41) on Thursday. CentralNic Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 102.55 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.24. The company has a market cap of £336.29 million and a P/E ratio of 11,650.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.