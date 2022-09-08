Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stake Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after purchasing an additional 436,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 3.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

CDAY stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.