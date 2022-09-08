Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

