Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

DFP stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.