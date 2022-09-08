Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Insider Activity

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.