Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 389.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 690,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,512,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

MFC stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.