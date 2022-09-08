Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 22,209 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 755,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $232,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $341,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 10,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average of $275.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

