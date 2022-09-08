Cetera Advisors LLC Has $66.77 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

