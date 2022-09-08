ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $23.10 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

