Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Chemed Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE CHE opened at $475.07 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.72.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.