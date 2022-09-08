Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 137,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Stories

